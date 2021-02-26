Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mother and son charged in alleged cocaine, fentanyl trafficking operation in Vaughan
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Feb 26, 2021 3:57 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 4:02 pm EST
York Police
York Regional Police have laid charges against a mother and son for allegedly operating a drug operation north of Toronto.
Police kicked off the investigation in late 2020 with officers identifying the suspects and determining it was a mother and son working together selling crack cocaine and fentanyl.
The pair were arrested on Wednesday.
“Search warrants were executed at locations in Vaughan and Schomberg, where investigators located approximately $15,000 in cash, a money counter, approximately seven ounces of fentanyl, and 1.6 ounces of crack cocaine, with a combined street value of more than $20,000,” investigators said in a release.
Police said 27-year-old Michael Keith James of Schomberg is facing three charges including possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl and crack cocaine).
His 64-year-old mother, Marry Ann James of Schomberg, faces similar charges including trafficking fentanyl.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.