Mother and son charged in alleged cocaine, fentanyl trafficking operation in Vaughan

Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 4:02 pm EST

York Police

York Regional Police have laid charges against a mother and son for allegedly operating a drug operation north of Toronto.

Police kicked off the investigation in late 2020 with officers identifying the suspects and determining it was a mother and son working together selling crack cocaine and fentanyl.

The pair were arrested on Wednesday.

“Search warrants were executed at locations in Vaughan and Schomberg, where investigators located approximately $15,000 in cash, a money counter, approximately seven ounces of fentanyl, and 1.6 ounces of crack cocaine, with a combined street value of more than $20,000,” investigators said in a release.

Police said 27-year-old Michael Keith James of Schomberg is facing three charges including possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl and crack cocaine).

His 64-year-old mother, Marry Ann James of Schomberg, faces similar charges including trafficking fentanyl.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

