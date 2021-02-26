More must be done to address problems of workplace harassment, intimidation, PM says

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the fact Admiral Art McDonald stepped aside as defence chief while military police investigate misconduct allegations demonstrates how seriously such cases are taken.

But Trudeau says today that more must be done to ensure workplaces are free of harassment and intimidation.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said late Wednesday that McDonald had “voluntarily stepped aside” while military police investigate unspecified allegations. He is on paid leave.

McDonald took over as the chief of the defence staff last month from Gen. Jonathan Vance, who is now being investigated after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Vance has denied any wrongdoing and McDonald has not commented.

Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre has been appointed acting chief of the defence staff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press