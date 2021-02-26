Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
More must be done to address problems of workplace harassment, intimidation, PM says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 26, 2021 12:45 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 12:58 pm EST
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the fact Admiral Art McDonald stepped aside as defence chief while military police investigate misconduct allegations demonstrates how seriously such cases are taken.
But Trudeau says today that more must be done to ensure workplaces are free of harassment and intimidation.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said late Wednesday that McDonald had “voluntarily stepped aside” while military police investigate unspecified allegations. He is on paid leave.
McDonald took over as the chief of the defence staff last month from Gen. Jonathan Vance, who is now being investigated after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Vance has denied any wrongdoing and McDonald has not commented.
Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre has been appointed acting chief of the defence staff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.