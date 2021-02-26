Loading articles...

Mexico says no evidence of organ harvesting in death of Pole

Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 8:14 pm EST

MEXICO CITY — A Polish man who died this month outside Mexico City appears to have perished from carbon monoxide poisoning and there was no evidence of organ harvesting, Mexican authorities said Friday.

The 20-year-old man was found in an apartment in Metepec west of Mexico City on Feb. 14 with no apparent external injuries, the Mexico state prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The initial investigation suggested carbon monoxide poisoning, which also sickened another young Pole who is hospitalized but recovering.

On Thursday, Poland’s Foreign Ministry said authorities in Mexico were investigating the death of a young Pole and the hospitalization of another, which Polish media linked to alleged organ harvesting.

Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said he had ordered a separate investigation into what he called the “homicide and attempted homicide” of the two young Poles in Mexico.

Late Friday, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in its own statement the investigation continues, but “no indication or material evidence exist that the referenced events are related in any way to the extraction or trafficking of organs as reported by various media organizations.”

The Mexico state prosecutor’s office similarly denied any evidence of a connection to organ trafficking.

Both Mexican statements said they are sharing information with Poland’s embassy in Mexico.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Collision CLEARED from #EB401 at Leslie collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:49 PM
~3a-4a Saturday, wet snow will enter the GTA (trace-2 cm north, rain south) Risk of freezing rain over higher eleva…
Latest Weather
Read more