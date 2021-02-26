Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Loblaws ready to help provinces with vaccine rollout, president says
by Mike Eppel, Lucas Casaletto
Posted Feb 26, 2021 12:36 pm EST
The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto is shown on Thursday May 2, 2013. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The country’s biggest grocery store chain says it’s ready to be part of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Loblaw’s company president Sarah Davis says the grocery chain – and its pharmacy retail brand Shoppers Drug Mart – is able to deliver vaccines and begin administering them the day it receives the supply.
Davis made the comments in the company’s earnings conference call. She says the company’s 1,300 drug stores across the country are within 10 minutes of most Canadians and have administered flu shots for years.
The president believes they’re well-positioned to do the same with the COVID-19 vaccines.
Davis however says that while governments in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan have all told the company it would be involved in the vaccine distribution, Loblaws has not been given the rollout strategy across all provinces or any specifics about timing.
Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech offered new temperature data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that said their COVID-19 vaccine could be stored in pharmacy freezers instead of ultra-cold storage facilities.