Loading articles...

LCBO ending partnership with Air Miles reward program

Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 11:35 am EST

A Canadian flag flies near an under construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on July 20, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

The LCBO has announced it is ending its participation in the Air Miles Reward Program.

The over 20-year partnership between the liquor board and rewards program will conclude on March 31.

Customers will still be able to to collect Air Miles and use Cash Miles for LCBO vouchers up until that date.

RELATED: LCBO ‘pauses’ alcohol delivery with Skip The Dishes

The crown corporation says in a statement that there will be details on a future loyalty program at the LCBO in the coming months.

LCBO has offered Air Miles since 1997.

No reason has been given for the decision to end the partnership.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
WB 401 at the 404 in the express - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:24 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: On this date in 2020 Toronto YYZ had record snowfall for a Feb 26 with 11.4cm ❄️ No worries about snow today BUT heads…
Latest Weather
Read more