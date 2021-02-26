LCBO ending partnership with Air Miles reward program

The LCBO has announced it is ending its participation in the Air Miles Reward Program.

The over 20-year partnership between the liquor board and rewards program will conclude on March 31.

Customers will still be able to to collect Air Miles and use Cash Miles for LCBO vouchers up until that date.

The crown corporation says in a statement that there will be details on a future loyalty program at the LCBO in the coming months.

LCBO has offered Air Miles since 1997.

No reason has been given for the decision to end the partnership.