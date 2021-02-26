Woman dies after calling 9-1-1 from King's Mill Park, police treating death as homicide

Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman in her 60s as a homicide after she was found injured in King’s Mills Park, according to multiple media reports.

Investigators say the woman called 9-1-1 for help just after 10:45 a.m. and she was found on one of the trails in the park.

She lost vital signs shortly after and was pronounced dead in hospital. Her death is being treated as a homicide. There are no details regarding the injuries she suffered.

A forensic team is now working in the park and significant police resources are being used to canvas the area.

Police are still investigating a possible motive and don’t know how many suspects they be looking for or a description.

Anyone who may have been in the park between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday or may have seen something suspicious is asked to speak with police.