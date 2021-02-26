Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
IS bride loses bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 26, 2021 5:06 am EST
Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 5:28 am EST
LONDON — A woman who as a teenager ran away to join the Islamic State group has lost her bid to return to the U.K. to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds.
Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria in 2015. She resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and told reporters she wanted to come home, but was denied the chance after former Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship.
The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that she should not be allowed to return to the country to pursue her case.
Javid argued that she was Bangladeshi by descent and could go there.
She challenged the decision, arguing she is not a citizen of another country and that Javid’s decision left her stateless.
