Hit-and-run in Markham leaves woman with serious injuries

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Markham on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Birchmount Road and Denison Street, north of Steeles, around 8:30 a.m.

York Regional Police say a white van left the scene.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

