Health Canada approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 26, 2021 8:19 am EST
Vials of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Royal Health and Wellbeing Centre in Oldham, U.K., on Jan. 21, 2021. Photographer: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, the third to be given the green light for national use.
Canada has pre-ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was co-developed by researchers at the University of Oxford.
It will also receive up to 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX by the end of June.
Health Canada is also reviewing two other vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Novavax,
Approval of the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will likely not come until late February or early March and Novavax is not expected until April.