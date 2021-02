Health Canada approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, the third to be given the green light for national use.

Canada has pre-ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was co-developed by researchers at the University of Oxford.

It will also receive up to 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX by the end of June.

Health Canada is also reviewing two other vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Novavax,

Approval of the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will likely not come until late February or early March and Novavax is not expected until April.

