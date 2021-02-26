Loading articles...

Health Canada approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Vials of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Royal Health and Wellbeing Centre in Oldham, U.K., on Jan. 21, 2021. Photographer: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, the third to be given the green light for national use.

Canada has pre-ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was co-developed by researchers at the University of Oxford.

It will also receive up to 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX by the end of June.

Health Canada is also reviewing two other vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Novavax,

Approval of the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will likely not come until late February or early March and Novavax is not expected until April.

More details to come.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Gardiner approaching Jameson - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:24 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: On this date in 2020 Toronto YYZ had record snowfall for a Feb 26 with 11.4cm ❄️ No worries about snow today BUT heads…
Latest Weather
Read more