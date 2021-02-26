Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 5.75 cents at $6.5950 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 3.25 cents at $5.5150 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 6 cents at $3.68 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 5.25 cents at $13.9750 a bushel.

Beef and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.1645 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .50 cent at $1.3972 a pound; April lean hogs rose .40 cent at .8955 a pound.

The Associated Press

