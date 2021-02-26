Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CP NewsAlert: Health Canada approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 26, 2021 8:16 am EST
Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 8:28 am EST
OTTAWA — Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, the third to be given the green light for national use.
Canada has pre-ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was co-developed by researchers at the University of Oxford.
It will also receive up to 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX by the end of June.
Health Canada is also reviewing two other vaccines.
Approval of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will likely not come until late February or early March and Novavax is not expected until April.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
