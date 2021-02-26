Loading articles...

Canada Pension Plan CEO resigns after travelling for vaccine

Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

TORONTO — The chief executive of the fund that manages Canada Pension Plan investments has resigned after it was revealed that he had travelled to the United Arab Emirates, where he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

CPP Investments said Friday Mark Machin tendered his resignation to the board Thursday night.

Machin joined CPP Investments in 2012 and was appointed president and chief executive in June 2016. Prior to joining the pension fund manager, he spent 20 years at investment bank Goldman Sachs. CPP manages more than 470 billion Canadian dollars in investments on behalf of Canadians.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Machin flew to the United Arab Emirates this month and received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is awaiting the second dose.

Canadian officials have advised against all nonssential travel and the vast majority of Canadians have not yet been vaccinated

The CPP Investments board has appointed John Graham as the new CEO. Graham was previously its global head of credit investments

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - Repair crews on the WB Gardiner have exited the highway at the South Kingsway. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:24 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: On this date in 2020 Toronto YYZ had record snowfall for a Feb 26 with 11.4cm ❄️ No worries about snow today BUT heads…
Latest Weather
Read more