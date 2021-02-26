Loading articles...

A note of optimism on the climate crisis

In today’s Big Story podcast, temperatures are rising everywhere. Severe weather is becoming more common. And climate disasters are becoming an increasing part of our lives. So it can feel like we’re hurtling off a cliff.

But in the past few years, we’ve also made incredible progress on reducing emissions, renewable energy and other efforts—so much so that the grimmest of possible futures is much less likely to occur. It can feel like a naive question to ask, but are we turning a corner in our fight to save the Earth?

GUEST: David Wallace-Wells, author of The Uninhabitable Earth

