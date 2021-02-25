Loading articles...

UK announces further sanctions against Myanmar generals

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 9:34 am EST

LONDON — Britain announced further sanctions Thursday against members of Myanmar’s military for their part in the coup that ousted the country’s elected government.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said six more top generals face sanctions for serious human rights violations, in addition to 19 others previously listed by the U.K.

The new round of sanctions targets Myanmar’s State Administration Council, which was set up following the coup to exercise state functions. The measures immediately ban the generals, including Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing, from travelling to Britain and will prevent U.K. businesses and institutions from dealing with their funds or economic resources in Britain.

The British government added that it will ensure U.K. businesses do not trade with Myanmar’s military-owned companies.

The government has said it was ending aid programs that sent money to the Myanmar government but that aid would still reach “the poorest and most vulnerable in Myanmar.”

The U.K. is the ex-colonial ruler of Burma, as Myanmar was formerly known.

The Myanmar military seized power on Feb. 1 and detained national leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other pro-democracy figures.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB 404 south of the 407. #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:26 AM
Love this video Mark! Thanks for sharing #BeNiceClearYourIce and always tune to 680 NEWS for traffic and weather up…
Latest Weather
Read more