Loading articles...

Turkey: Woman drops kids from window to save them from fire

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 1:58 pm EST

ISTANBUL — A woman rescued her four children from a burning building in Istanbul by throwing them out of a window, and all of them are doing fine, Turkish media reported.

The mother threw the children from a third-floor window amid black smoke from the fire on Wednesday. Video captured each child falling as volunteers stretched out a blanket to catch them.

Bystanders were heard screaming amid sounds of alarms. Some shouted at the woman not to drop the children.

The children were carried to ambulances, and Turkish media reported they were uninjured. The mother was hospitalized as a precaution and then discharged, according to news reports.

The fire, which began in an electrical panel, was extinguished. Two other children and two older adults were also rescued.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB DVP app. York Mills - right lane closed due to a collision. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:26 AM
Love this video Mark! Thanks for sharing #BeNiceClearYourIce and always tune to 680 NEWS for traffic and weather up…
Latest Weather
Read more