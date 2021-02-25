The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

The latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada (all times eastern):

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,138 new cases of COVID-19.

The province is also reporting 1,094 cases have been resolved since yesterday’s update and there have been 23 more deaths linked to the virus.

Ontario is set to release new COVID-19 projections this afternoon.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s science advisory group, is presenting the data.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press