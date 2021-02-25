Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

The latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada (all times eastern):

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,138 new cases of COVID-19.

The province is also reporting 1,094 cases have been resolved since yesterday’s update and there have been 23 more deaths linked to the virus.

Ontario is set to release new COVID-19 projections this afternoon.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s science advisory group, is presenting the data.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Weston - all collector lanes have reopened, but the right lane remains blocked in the express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:26 AM
Love this video Mark! Thanks for sharing #BeNiceClearYourIce and always tune to 680 NEWS for traffic and weather up…
Latest Weather
Read more