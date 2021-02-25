Loading articles...

TD Bank Group reports Q1 profit up from year ago, tops expectations

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 6:58 am EST

TORONTO — TD Bank Group topped expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit rose 10 per cent compared with a year ago.

The bank says it earned net income of $3.28 billion or $1.77 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $2.99 billion or $1.61 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $10.81 billion, up from $10.61 billion.

Provisions for credit losses amounted to $313 million, down from $919 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.83 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.66 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.49 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press

