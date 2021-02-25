Taxi driver stabbed in Mississauga robbery

Peel Regional Police have two suspects in custody following a stabbing in Mississauga.

UPDATE:

– #PRP have 2 men in custody

– Investigation is still ongoing — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 26, 2021

Police say they received the call just after 9, for a stabbing near Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West. A man allegedly attempted to rob a taxi driver, and stabbed him before running off.

The taxi driver was taken to a nearby trauma centre, his condition is currently unknown according to police.

Currently, Dundas Street West is closed between Hurontario Street and Confederation Parkway. The investigation is ongoing.