Taxi driver stabbed in Mississauga robbery

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 10:47 pm EST

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

Peel Regional Police have two suspects in custody following a stabbing in Mississauga.

Police say they received the call just after 9, for a stabbing near Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West. A man allegedly attempted to rob a taxi driver, and stabbed him before running off.

The taxi driver was taken to a nearby trauma centre, his condition is currently unknown according to police.

Currently, Dundas Street West is closed between Hurontario Street and Confederation Parkway. The investigation is ongoing.

