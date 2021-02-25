Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: Vegas casinos still slumping, other markets improve
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 25, 2021 12:09 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST
Las Vegas Strip casinos are continuing to suffer effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a monthly report from state regulators, but northern Nevada and parts of the state that attract local and drive-in gamblers play are showing signs of recovery.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday that casinos statewide took in almost $762 million in January, down 26.6% compared with the same month a year ago.
House winnings at Strip properties were down almost 44% in January compared with a year ago. That was before the pandemic prompted closures and stopped a stretch of three months when casinos won more than $1 billion.
Board analyst Michael Lawton said so-called “casino win” on the Strip came in at $321.5 million last month, accounting for 91% of the statewide decrease.
Big Las Vegas resorts rely on air travellers, and McCarran International Airport reported Wednesday that just 1.5 million passengers came and went in January — down nearly 64% from a year ago.
Lawton noted that sports betting was strong, with casino wagering pools winning $52.4 million. That was up 160% from a year ago.
The state collected $46.3 million based on the January figures, down 36.6% compared with a year ago.