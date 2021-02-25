Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Quebec's Caisse posts 7.7 per cent return in 2020 as real estate underperforms
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 25, 2021 12:31 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 12:44 pm EST
Charles Emond, president of Quebec's Caisse de Depot pension fund, speaks to the media at a news conference Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec posted a return of 7.7 per cent in 2020, missing its benchmark index of 9.2 per cent.
The investment fund’s performance was dragged down by real estate investments, which suffered during the pandemic, the Caisse says.
The Caisse’s real estate portfolio, which includes shopping centers and office buildings, declined 15.6 per cent in 2020, the Caisse says.
Caisse president and chief executive officer Charles Emond says the return meets the needs of its depositors, which require around a 6 per cent average return over the long term.
The annualized return over five and ten years was 7.8 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively, the Caisse says.
As of Dec. 31, the Caisse’s net assets stood at $365 billion, it says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.
The Canadian Press
