Loading articles...

Fourth OPP officer charged in ongoing tow truck investigation

Spokesman Bill Dickson says the charges relate to alleged preferential treatment of tow-truck operators in the Toronto area. Andrew Donovan

A fourth provincial police officer has been charged in a two-year-long probe into alleged crimes in the tow-truck industry.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 62-year-old Insp. Steve Grosjean with the force’s highway safety division in Mississauga, Ont., faces a breach-of-trust charge.

OPP also say they have arrested 57-year-old Const. Bindo Showan on charges of secret commissions and breach of trust.

Spokesman Bill Dickson says the charges relate to alleged preferential treatment of tow-truck operators in the Toronto area.

He says the force launched an internal investigation two years ago.

Two other veterans of the force were changed last month in the ongoing probe.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Weston express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:26 AM
Love this video Mark! Thanks for sharing #BeNiceClearYourIce and always tune to 680 NEWS for traffic and weather up…
Latest Weather
Read more