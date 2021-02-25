Elliott: Ontario experimenting with online COVID-19 vaccine portal to avoid crash when it opens

Ontarians can’t yet access an online system for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments because the province wants to ensure it won’t crash when it’s launched.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the system has been piloted but more tests must be done to ensure it can withstand the large volume of requests expected.

She says the province doesn’t want to “rush to failure” with the system.

The head of the province’s vaccine task force has said that people aged 80 and older will be able to access the system when it becomes available on March 15.

“Unless you’re 80 years old, or unless you’re acting to get a reservation for somebody who’s 80 years old or more, please do not go online,” said retired Gen. Rick Hillier on Wednesday.

A telephone booking system will also be available.

Elliott says Ontario is still working through its highest priority groups for vaccinations and it may take “another short while” to get to the 80 and older group immediately after the system opens.

Opposition leaders criticized the announcement that the portal was still weeks away contending that other province already has their online portals up and running.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca reacted to the province’s updated vaccine rollout, saying Premier Doug Ford is in over his head.

Quebec began taking appointments Thursday to begin vaccinating those 85 and older. While most inoculations are scheduled to begin next week, Laval, north of Montreal, began right away.

The province said it had administered 8,300 doses of vaccine on Wednesday for a total of 387,076 shots to date, reaching about four percent of the population.

With files from The Canadian press