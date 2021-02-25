Loading articles...

Newborn baby found buried in basement of Hamilton home, parents charged

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 6:20 pm EST

Police investigating unconfirmed reports the body of a baby was buried in a home. CHCH

Hamilton Police say a newborn baby has been found buried in the basement of a home on Wellington Street North.

Investigators were called to the home Wednesday after receiving a report from a member of the community of “suspicious circumstances” at the home.

The body of the infant was discovered late Thursday afternoon buried in the basement. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Nathan O’Brien, 34 and Winnie Ensor, 24 of Hamilton, who police believe are the parents of the child, have both been charged with criminal negligence causing death and interfering with a dead body.

Police continue to investigate.

