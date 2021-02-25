Loading articles...

Mississauga opposes plans for new 400 series highway

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 7:55 am EST

You can add Mississauga to the list of municipalities to vote against plans for a new 400 series highway.

Highway 413, also known as the GTA west corridor, would run through Vaughan, Caledon, Brampton and Halton Hills.

Mississauga City Council has unanimously passed a motion opposing the project and mayor Bonnie Crombie says the highway will “encourage residential sprawl and increase dependence on cars.”

“As a Council, we’ve been so dedicated to trying to combat these issues, so we could no longer simply stand idle,” said Crombie in a statement. “Too many experts and organizations have come out against this planned highway, and today we stand with them.”

Orangeville and Halton Hills have taken similar moves, while other councils say they’d like to see further assessments. York Regional Council is calling on the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to take another look.

There has been no decision yet from Brampton but mayor Patrick Brown tells the Toronto Star the project is “contrary to the city’s economic interests.”

The province’s preferred route for Highway 413 would see it run from Highway 400 in Vaughan, and curve west to where the 401 and 407 meet in Halton.

The project’s estimated cost has yet to be determined.

