Mayor of Guelph says they're not waiting for Ontario government's COVID-19 vaccine online portal
by James Mackin
Posted Feb 25, 2021 10:09 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 10:10 pm EST
A sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Mayor Cam Guthrie says seniors above the age of 80 in Guelph don’t need to wait for the provincial government’s go-ahead to register for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Wait for a vaccine registration portal?? Not in Guelph. We just make our own. That’s how @WDGPublicHealth rolls. Ontario seniors 80 and up are already getting COVID vaccines in #Guelph — weeks ahead of when the online booking portal opens: https://t.co/HXvgwAIT7b
According to the region’s website, the others who can already pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccine in the region include:
adults who are part of the Indigenous community residing in the region
Long-Term-Care and/or retirement home staff
Adult recipients of chronic home care
Healthcare workers in specific settings, including:
Hospitals
COVID-19 response roles
Medical first responders
Community healthcare workers
Healthcare workers in congregate settings
Healthcare services for Indigenous populations
Laboratory services
Non-acute, rehabilitation, and therapy
As of February 25th, the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health unit has given out over 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 6,372 total vaccinations. As of the same day, the provincial government says a total of 621,960 complete doses have been administered.
The provincial government says they won’t unveil their vaccine portal until March 15th at the earliest, as they’re currently ensuring the website can withstand mass registration.
Both the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit and the Mayor’s office haven’t responded to our requests for an interview.