Mayor of Guelph says they're not waiting for Ontario government's COVID-19 vaccine online portal

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 10:10 pm EST

A sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

Mayor Cam Guthrie says seniors above the age of 80 in Guelph don’t need to wait for the provincial government’s go-ahead to register for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Guthrie says seniors above the age of 80 can register on the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health website.

According to the region’s website, the others who can already pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccine in the region include:

  • adults who are part of the Indigenous community residing in the region
  • Long-Term-Care and/or retirement home staff
  • Adult recipients of chronic home care
  • Healthcare workers in specific settings, including:
    • Hospitals
    • COVID-19 response roles
    • Medical first responders
    • Community healthcare workers
    • Healthcare workers in congregate settings
    • Healthcare services for Indigenous populations
    • Laboratory services
    • Non-acute, rehabilitation, and therapy

 

As of February 25th, the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health unit has given out over 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 6,372 total vaccinations. As of the same day, the provincial government says a total of 621,960 complete doses have been administered.

The provincial government says they won’t unveil their vaccine portal until March 15th at the earliest, as they’re currently ensuring the website can withstand mass registration.

Both the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit and the Mayor’s office haven’t responded to our requests for an interview.

