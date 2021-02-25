LA police searching for suspect that shot Lady Gaga's dog walker, stole multiple pups

Police in Los Angeles is hunting for the person who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole the pop star’s French bulldogs.

Lady Gaga’s reps confirm the dogs were taken in a robbery and shooting last night in Hollywood.

Police say at least one robber approached Gaga’s dog walker and shot her.

The woman was taken to hospital and is expected to fully recover.

Lady Gaga, who is currently in Rome filming an upcoming movie, is now offering a reward of half-a-million dollars for the safe return of her dogs.

Police say French bulldogs are in high demand and have been targets of recent robberies.

It’s unknown if the gunman knew the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga.