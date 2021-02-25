Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
LA police searching for suspect that shot Lady Gaga's dog walker, stole multiple pups
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 25, 2021 12:41 pm EST
Lady Gaga arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star Is Born" on September 24, 2018. Amid outcry from her fans, Lady Gaga was caught between her ethics and her art. Earlier this month, her 2013 single "Do What U Want (With My Body)" was back under scrutiny as viewers considered a new documentary series outlining sexual misconduct allegations against R. Kelly, the R&B singer who she collaborated with on the track. Some urged Gaga to break years of silence and explain why she chose to duet with a performer who even at the time of the song's release had a history of allegations against him. She went a step further, issuing an apology and pledging to remove her duet from streaming services and iTunes in swift fashion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Jordan Strauss
Police in Los Angeles is hunting for the person who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole the pop star’s French bulldogs.
Lady Gaga’s reps confirm the dogs were taken in a robbery and shooting last night in Hollywood.
Police say at least one robber approached Gaga’s dog walker and shot her.
The woman was taken to hospital and is expected to fully recover.
Lady Gaga, who is currently in Rome filming an upcoming movie, is now offering a reward of half-a-million dollars for the safe return of her dogs.
Police say French bulldogs are in high demand and have been targets of recent robberies.
It’s unknown if the gunman knew the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga.