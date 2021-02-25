Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Head of Canada's largest pension plan Machin receives COVID vaccine in Dubai: memo
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 25, 2021 10:39 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 10:44 pm EST
TORONTO — The CEO of Canada’s largest pension fund says in a memo to employees that he received a COVID-19 vaccination while on a “very personal” trip to Dubai.
Mark Machin disclosed the information to staff in an email after the Wall Street Journal reported he had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Machin, who has been in his current role since 2016, says in the memo viewed by The Canadian Press that he is still in Dubai with his partner.
He says he followed all travel protocols related to his role as head of the pension fund while on the trip.
The Canadian government is actively discouraging Canadians from travelling abroad and recently implemented strict quarantine measures for those returning home.
CPP Investments is an independent fund manager for the Canada Pension Plan, which covers employees in most parts of Canada except for Quebec, which has its own provincial plan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.
The Canadian Press
