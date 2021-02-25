Loading articles...

German police raid suspected Islamic extremists in Berlin

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 3:28 am EST

Police officers stand on a balcony of an apartment building during raids against an Islamist network at the Maerkische Viertel neighborhood in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Police searched the apartments of several alleged supporters of a banned Islamic extremist organization in the German capital. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Hundreds of German police officers conducted co-ordinated raids early Thursday in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg in the investigation of an organization banned over allegations of Islamic extremism.

Some 800 police, including SWAT teams, were involved in the raids of apartments linked to members of the organization, authorities told the dpa news agency.

The raids were carried out with the primary focus of obtaining evidence. No arrests were immediately reported.

Berlin authorities said further details would be released at a press conference later Thursday.

The Associated Press


