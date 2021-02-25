Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
German police raid suspected Islamic extremists in Berlin
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 25, 2021 3:26 am EST
Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 3:28 am EST
Police officers stand on a balcony of an apartment building during raids against an Islamist network at the Maerkische Viertel neighborhood in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Police searched the apartments of several alleged supporters of a banned Islamic extremist organization in the German capital. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)
BERLIN — Hundreds of German police officers conducted co-ordinated raids early Thursday in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg in the investigation of an organization banned over allegations of Islamic extremism.
Some 800 police, including SWAT teams, were involved in the raids of apartments linked to members of the organization, authorities told the dpa news agency.
The raids were carried out with the primary focus of obtaining evidence. No arrests were immediately reported.
Berlin authorities said further details would be released at a press conference later Thursday.