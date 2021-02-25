Ford government taking heat for confusing COVID-19 vaccine rollout

As the federal government ramps up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, it is the provincial government in Ontario that is now facing criticism for what many are calling a late and confusing distribution plan.

Canada is getting more than 640,000 shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna this week. Pfizer has a commitment to deliver 4 million doses and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says another 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer shot will be coming in the first two weeks of April.

Ontario has mapped out a three-phase approach to its rollout. Phase 1, which is still ongoing, reserves shots for those in long-term care, high-risk retirement home residents, certain classes of health-care workers, and people who live in congregate care settings.

All Indigenous adults, people aged 80 and older and adults receiving chronic home care will be next in line. The province says it will begin vaccinations among the 80 and older age cohort starting the third week of March.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca reacted to the province’s updated vaccine rollout, saying Premier Doug Ford is in over his head.

“Doug Ford’s admission that it will take several more weeks for his government to produce a basic online portal for vaccine registrations is just another example of how he is not up to the job of leading Ontario through this crisis,” Del Duca said in a release.

“While other Canadian premiers were working hard to prepare for vaccines, Doug Ford was obsessed with getting beer into 7-Eleven. Now, the people of our province will be at the back of the line to get a vaccine. This latest Doug Ford fiasco is inexcusable.”

Vaccinations will begin for people 75 and older starting April 15. The province will then move to offer shots to those 70 and older starting May 1; 65 and older starting June 1; and 60 and older the first week of July.

Indigenous adults and patient-facing health-care workers will receive vaccinations as the province works through those age groups. The government is still finalizing the list of essential workers who will receive vaccinations in May if supply is available.

The province has not detailed when people younger than 60 can expect to be vaccinated.

Appointment bookings can be made online and by phone starting March 15 for those in eligible age cohorts.

Some 230,000 people born in 1946 or earlier in Alberta are now eligible to be immunized at 58 sites across the province. Appointments are being offered through an online portal and the 811 Health Link phone line.

On Wednesday the portal crashed and Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the website was temporarily overwhelmed when more than 150,000 people tried to get access to it. By mid-afternoon, 25,000 appointments had been booked.

With files from the Canadian Press