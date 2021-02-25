Loading articles...

CIBC reports first-quarter profit up from year ago, beats expectations

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 6:28 am EST

TORONTO — CIBC beat expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The big bank says it earned net income of $1.63 billion or $3.55 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $1.21 billion or $2.63 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $4.96 billion, up from $4.86 billion.

Provisions for credit losses amounted to $147 million, down from $261 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $3.58 per diluted share, up from $3.24 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. 

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.81 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)

The Canadian Press

