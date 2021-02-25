CBSA and RCMP lay charges in drug smuggling case

Working together, the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have laid charges in an international drug smuggling case.

The #CBSA continually works with other enforcement agencies such as @RCMPONT to protect our communities. This collaboration is just another example of these great partnerships. https://t.co/1lsIx2N0lW — GC Newsroom (@NewsroomGC) February 25, 2021

According to a release from the RCMP, CBSA officers examined a family who flew from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to Pearson International Airport on February 7, 2021.

The family of two adults and two children live in Brampton, and were returning home. Upon examination, the CBSA officers found 7.7 kilograms of cocaine, 93 kilograms of marijuana, and 218 grams of hash.

Most of the marijuana was found in one of the children’s suitcases.

The CBSA estimates the value of all the drugs to be over $1.6 million. According to their estimations, that’s roughly $962,500 worth of cocaine, $688,940 of marijuana, and $4,360 of hash.

The Toronto Airport Detachment of the RCMP initiated an investigation. They charged both parents with three counts of Importation of a Controlled Substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. They were also charged with three counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offense contrary to the Criminal Code.

RCMP Inspector Barry Dolan, who’s in charge of the Toronto Airport Detachment, says “seizures like this underscore the necessity for the RCMP to work closely with our law enforcement partners and the public to protect our communities and our borders.”

The couple from Brampton were released on bail, and will appear in a Brampton court in April.