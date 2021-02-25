Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian CEO received a COVID-19 vaccine while on a "very personal" trip in Dubai
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 25, 2021 11:02 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 11:03 pm EST
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Machin pictured on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on November 1, 2016. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it earned a return of 1.1 per cent, net of its costs in its most recent quarter.Chief executive Mark Machin says the investments achieved solid net income in local-dollar terms, but at the same time the Canadian dollar strengthened against all major currencies in June and dampened the returns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The CEO of Canada’s largest pension fund says in a memo to employees that he received a COVID-19 vaccination while on a “very personal” trip to Dubai.
Mark Machin disclosed the information to staff in an email after the Wall Street Journal reported he had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Machin, who has been in his current role since 2016, says in the memo viewed by The Canadian Press that he is still in Dubai with his partner.
He says he followed all travel protocols related to his role as head of the pension fund while on the trip.
The Canadian government is actively discouraging Canadians from travelling abroad and recently implemented strict quarantine measures for those returning home.
CPP Investments is an independent fund manager for the Canada Pension Plan, which covers employees in most parts of Canada except for Quebec, which has its own provincial plan.