Canada's Wonderland hosting online trivia nights for 40th anniversary

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 8:22 pm EST

Canada's Wonderland is hosting online trivia nights in preparation for the theme park's 40th anniversary. Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland

With the biggest theme park in Canada’s 40th anniversary coming up on the 23rd of May, Canada’s Wonderland is hosting a series of trivia nights to celebrate the big day.

From late February until April 15th, the theme park is hosting a series of one hour trivia nights over Zoom. It happens every Thursday, from 8pm-9pm.

Topics include park history, general pop culture, movies, TV, and music.

Here’s how the game works. There’s four rounds to every game, with ten questions each. Prizes will be announced during the games, and the winners will be announced the week after.

It is free to play, but you will need register before the trivia night begins to secure a spot. If interested, you can register here.

