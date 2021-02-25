Canada's Wonderland hosting online trivia nights for 40th anniversary

With the biggest theme park in Canada’s 40th anniversary coming up on the 23rd of May, Canada’s Wonderland is hosting a series of trivia nights to celebrate the big day.

???? Remember any of this? If so, you’ll love our 40th Anniversary Trivia Night series which kicks off this Thursday at 8pm. Join us for Canada's Wonderland trivia, pop culture, movies, TV and music questions from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s. Register to play: https://t.co/rPvJT68sav pic.twitter.com/wKXVJM6TDp — Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) February 23, 2021

From late February until April 15th, the theme park is hosting a series of one hour trivia nights over Zoom. It happens every Thursday, from 8pm-9pm.

Topics include park history, general pop culture, movies, TV, and music.

Here’s how the game works. There’s four rounds to every game, with ten questions each. Prizes will be announced during the games, and the winners will be announced the week after.

It is free to play, but you will need register before the trivia night begins to secure a spot. If interested, you can register here.