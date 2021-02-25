Loading articles...

'Better Call Saul' to film final season soon in New Mexico

Last Updated Feb 25, 2021 at 9:34 am EST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Better Call Saul,” the prequel spinoff to the hugely successful series “Breaking Bad,” will begin production in New Mexico on its sixth and final season beginning in March.

White Turtle Casting officials told the Albuquerque Journal that production will begin in the second week of March and the agency is looking for stand-ins for the series.

Pre-production is currently underway, and the crew is being quarantined and tested for the upcoming start, the Journal reported Wednesday.

Production originally was set for March 2020, but it was moved because of the pandemic.

There will be 13 episodes in the final season, although no air date has been confirmed.

“Better Call Saul” has been shot in New Mexico since 2015. The production has given nearly $178,000 to the state’s film programs.

The Associated Press

