40 per cent of cases likely to be COVID-19 variant by 2nd week of March: modelling

The combination of lockdowns and targetted vaccinations has resulted in lower infections and deaths at LTC homes

A worse case scenario could see 4,000 new cases daily. The best case scenario would be about 500

By the second week of March, 40 per cent of COVID-19 cases will likely be caused by a variant

New COVID-19 modelling data shows that while cases are currently declining, variants of concern continue to spread in the province and hospitalizations and ICU admissions “will soon likely increase.”

The province’s latest projections say it is likely that 40 per cent of cases will be caused by a variant by the second week of March and future case growth depends on how well the spread of variants is contained.

In the worst case scenario, the modelling projects about 4,000 cases daily and at best we could see just over 500 cases a day by the end of March.

Future COVID-19 case number predictions announced by Ontario Health on Feb. 22, 2021. Source: Ontario Health

Occupancy in ICUs is likely to remain high as the maximum threshold of 150 patients continues to be exceeded.

There are currently 283 patients in ICU and the modelling projects that number could rise to 350 on the high end or level off at 150 on the low end by the end of March.

The province has seen a marked reduction of infections and deaths in long-term care homes with focused LTC vaccinations together with lockdowns proving to be a successful combination.

Despite the improvements in the province’s battered long-term care homes, the latest stats show that second wave mortality (1,886) has now surpassed first wave (1,848).

In addition, the modelling suggests that weather changes will help slow the spread of the virus as people spend more time outdoors. However there is still “a period of remaining risk” before any possible recession of the virus in the summer.

“The next few weeks are critical to understanding the impact of the variants,” the document (below) states.

Evidence on COVID 19 Pandemic_2021.02.25 – English by CityNewsToronto on Scribd