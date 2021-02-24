Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
EMS: Woman seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on St. Clair Avenue West
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Feb 24, 2021 12:02 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST
Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS
Toronto paramedics say a woman is in serious condition after she was hit by a car in Toronto.
Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. near Boon Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West.
Const. David Hopkinson says a vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the woman. It then collided into a storefront.
Hopkinson says the woman was trapped and pinned by the vehicle but was later freed.
Paramedics confirm another patient is being treated on the scene. Their condition is unclear at this time.
Westbound St. Clair is closed from Boon Avenue to Earlscourt while traffic services investigate. All eastbound lanes are open.
COLLISION: St Clair Av W + Boon Av * 11:24 am * – Car has run off roadway – Struck a pedestrian – Has also struck a store – Pedestrian trapped – She has now been freed – Injuries appear serious – Police en route#GO349866 ^dh pic.twitter.com/dKoFLQwtzZ