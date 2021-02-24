Loading articles...

EMS: Woman seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on St. Clair Avenue West

Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST

Toronto paramedics say a woman is in serious condition after she was hit by a car in Toronto.

Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. near Boon Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West.

Const. David Hopkinson says a vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the woman. It then collided into a storefront.

Hopkinson says the woman was trapped and pinned by the vehicle but was later freed.

Paramedics confirm another patient is being treated on the scene. Their condition is unclear at this time.

Westbound St. Clair is closed from Boon Avenue to Earlscourt while traffic services investigate. All eastbound lanes are open.

