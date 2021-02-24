Over 700 cases of variants of concern being screened in Toronto; more than 200-case increase

Toronto’s top doctor has gone on record to warn residents that variants of concern (VOC) pose a serious threat to the city’s ability at curbing the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Eileen de Villa and Toronto Public Health (TPH) provided an example as to why these variants are so threatening, reporting 710 cases are now being screened for VOC; over 200 more than earlier in the week.

There are currently 72 confirmed VOC cases in Toronto. De Villa says 71 are of the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in the U.K. and one is the P.1. variant first discovered in Brazil.

“When I revealed that figure on Monday, it was 511. In two days, there have been 200 more screened positives with the full expectation that, within the coming days, this will be laboratory-confirmed as variants of concern,” she said.

“The screened positive total marches upward daily. That should be a matter of concern to all of us.”

TPH calculated the reproductive number in Toronto to be 1.1. This means that each new case of COVID-19 is giving rise to more than one new case of the virus.

“Our epidemic is in a position where it is, once again, growing,” de Villa said. “This is not where we want to be.”

“We need this reproductive number to be below 1. We know that we need to work together to bring that reproductive number to below 0.7.”

The city also announced it is extending the cancellation of in-person city-led and city-permitted major outdoor events to July 1, including Canada Day parades, festivals, and fireworks.

The announcement includes festivals and other large, in-person gatherings held at outdoor sites managed by the city or other public locations, such as roads, parks, and civic squares.

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) and the Royal Winter Fair said it plans on opening to the public this summer after the popular Toronto staple was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Variants of COVID-19 have now been found in five Toronto shelters and one homeless encampment in the city.

TPH says nine people at four shelters, and four people from an encampment have screened positive for a COVID-19 variant.

De Villa and Peel’s top doctor recently wrote to Ontario’s medical officer of health recommending both regions stay under lockdown.

That was granted when the Ford government extended stringent public health and safety measures across Toronto, Peel, and North Bay-Parry Sound until at least March 9.

The move was widely applauded with Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie saying at the time while the city has made progress, “our Medical Officer of Health is extremely worried about the dramatic increase in the number of variant cases, which we know are much more transmissible.”