Loading articles...

TDSB releases survey results about school safety during pandemic

Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 6:20 pm EST

Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Toronto District School Board has released results of a survey it did about the safety of schools during the pandemic.

Some key findings include:

  • Before the winter break, 89 per cent of parents and 81 per cent of students felt protected from getting COVID-19 because of the precautions being taken at their schools.
  • 84 per cent of students said they learn better in-person versus virtually.
  • seven out of 10 staff members say they’re suffering from burn out.

RELATED:  Peel, York students return to classrooms as in-person learning resumes across the GTA

The TDSB says the survey was completed by about 96,000 elementary and secondary school parents and guardians, about 6,000 staff, and 36,000 students from grades six to 12.

The board’s interim director says the results speak to the adaptability and resilience of TDSB students and families, and the incredible commitment of staff.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 410 at Queen. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:56 PM
Goodbye mild temps...for now. See you on the weekend. Cold front will come through around 8p-9p tonight in Toronto…
Latest Weather
Read more