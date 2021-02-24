TDSB releases survey results about school safety during pandemic

The Toronto District School Board has released results of a survey it did about the safety of schools during the pandemic.

Some key findings include:

Before the winter break, 89 per cent of parents and 81 per cent of students felt protected from getting COVID-19 because of the precautions being taken at their schools.

84 per cent of students said they learn better in-person versus virtually.

seven out of 10 staff members say they’re suffering from burn out.

The TDSB says the survey was completed by about 96,000 elementary and secondary school parents and guardians, about 6,000 staff, and 36,000 students from grades six to 12.

The board’s interim director says the results speak to the adaptability and resilience of TDSB students and families, and the incredible commitment of staff.