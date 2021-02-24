SIU identify man shot and killed by police in apartment near Dundas and Jarvis

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officers responded to a call about a missing person just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on George Street.
The SIU says police were on the third floor when an interaction ensued with a resident leading to two officers discharging their firearms.
One man was shot as a result. He was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
The SIU identified the victim as 45-year-old Gedi Ali Gedi. They say a post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday.
The police watchdog says five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. Two subject officials and seven witness officials have been designated as a result.
Two police-issued firearms, two-edged weapons, and video evidence were located and collected from the scene.
The SIU says Toronto Police officers fatally shot a 45-year old man early this morning on the third floor of a Toronto Community Housing building on George Street. Bullet holes in the window visible from the street. Police were here working on a homicide case. @680NEWSpic.twitter.com/wK8an6xNpR