SIU identify man shot and killed by police in apartment near Dundas and Jarvis

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has identified a man shot and killed by police during an interaction inside an apartment building near Dundas and Jarvis.

Officers responded to a call about a missing person just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on George Street.

The SIU says police were on the third floor when an interaction ensued with a resident leading to two officers discharging their firearms.

One man was shot as a result. He was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The SIU identified the victim as 45-year-old Gedi Ali Gedi. They say a post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday.

The police watchdog says five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. Two subject officials and seven witness officials have been designated as a result.

Two police-issued firearms, two-edged weapons, and video evidence were located and collected from the scene.

The SIU says Toronto Police officers fatally shot a 45-year old man early this morning on the third floor of a Toronto Community Housing building on George Street. Bullet holes in the window visible from the street. Police were here working on a homicide case. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/wK8an6xNpR — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) February 23, 2021

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact them.

The SIU invokes their mandate every time there is an incident involving police that results in serious injury, death, or sexual assault.