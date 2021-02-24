Loading articles...

'Serious concerns': Alberta First Nations oppose coal expansion in Rocky Mountains

Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 1:44 pm EST

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

EDMONTON — Two of Alberta’s largest First Nations have written letters to coal companies saying they will oppose any new mine proposals in the Rocky Mountains. 

The Siksika and Kainai bands say new mines would threaten one of the few places that can still support traditional Blackfoot culture. 

The Siksika say the United Conservative government has not addressed their concerns despite talks on the area’s importance. 

The letters say no mines in the region are acceptable.

The Siksika band is part of a legal challenge of the province’s decision last May — without public input — to revoke a policy that protected the Rockies and their eastern slopes.

The government restored the policy this month after major opposition from small-town mayors, environment groups, ranchers and prominent entertainers.  

The province on Tuesday said public consultations on coal-mining are to begin on March 29. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Keele collectors - two left lanes closed due to a stalled vehicle. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Enjoy the Spring-like conditions today 🌷(Feb 24) It will be colder tomorrow! Today’s Guaranteed High is 7°C. Tomor…
Latest Weather
Read more