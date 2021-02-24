Loading articles...

Woman dead, man arrested in Richmond Hill incident

Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 10:42 pm EST

York police say a woman has been found dead and a man has been taken into custody after an incident in Richmond Hill Wednesday night.

Constable Laura Nicolle says police were called to a home at Bond Crescent and King Road around 7:45 p.m.

“This was an unknown trouble call to a residence on Bond Crescent. When our officers arrived at the home, they located an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene and an adult male suspect was taken into custody and was also taken to hospital with injuries. At this point, it looks like it occurred inside the residence,” Nicolle says.

The cause of the woman’s death is unknown.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but to expect a large police presence.

