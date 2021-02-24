Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman dead, man arrested in Richmond Hill incident
by News staff
Posted Feb 24, 2021 10:01 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 10:42 pm EST
File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)
York police say a woman has been found dead and a man has been taken into custody after an incident in Richmond Hill Wednesday night.
Constable Laura Nicolle says police were called to a home at Bond Crescent and King Road around 7:45 p.m.
“This was an unknown trouble call to a residence on Bond Crescent. When our officers arrived at the home, they located an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene and an adult male suspect was taken into custody and was also taken to hospital with injuries. At this point, it looks like it occurred inside the residence,” Nicolle says.
The cause of the woman’s death is unknown.
No further details about the incident have been released.
Police say there is no threat to the public, but to expect a large police presence.
Ongoing homicide investigation in Richmond Hill at a residence on Bond Crest. An adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult male suspect was arrested and taken to hospital with injuries. There will be a police presence but there is no threat to public safety
