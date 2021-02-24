Loading articles...

Presidential envoy John Kerry, Canada's Wilkinson discuss shared climate priorities

Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 3:14 pm EST

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The spirit of cross-border co-operation is lingering as Canada’s environment minister talks climate change priorities with presidential envoy John Kerry. 

Jonathan Wilkinson says he expects Canada and the United States to push each other to reach more ambitious climate targets as they work together over the next few months.

Today’s conversation follows a virtual meeting Tuesday between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden.

The two leaders vowed to move “in lockstep” in a shared North American effort to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. 

Biden says their overall shared goal is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. 

Wilkinson says Canada hopes to set a new target for emissions cuts by 2030 — somewhere between 31 and 40 per cent of 2005 levels — before Biden’s April 22 climate summit. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

