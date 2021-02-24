Police make arrest in connection with fraud investigation seeing internet businesses out thousands of dollars

Toronto Police have made an arrest in connection with a fraud investigation.

Police say between March 2018 and July 2019, a man defrauded internet businesses of thousands of dollars by marketing the company PPay Inc. as a legitimate credit card processor.

The fraudster processed credit card payments for five internet businesses and received the money processed on their behalf, but did not send any or all of the amounts owing to them.

60-year-old David Philip Webb is charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000.

The accused is known to run a company named Vender Services, which is believed to operate as a merchant/payment business.

Police are appealing to anyone who believes he or she has been a victim of similar circumstances to come forward.