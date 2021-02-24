Loading articles...

Police investigating after 2 tow trucks torched overnight in east end

Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 7:26 am EST

A truck is damaged in two separate fires in the Victoria Park Avenue and O'Connor Drive area on Feb. 23, 2021. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Police are investigating after two trucks were torched overnight in Toronto’s east end.

Fire crews were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court, near St. Clair just before midnight where they found a tow truck up in flames.

Officers passed by a second truck fire while responding to the first, just a few hundred metres north on Victoria Park.

Both tow trucks are said to be independent operators – and sources tell 680 NEWS some kind of fire accelerant may have been used.

A connection between the two has not yet been confirmed by police.

There were no injuries not reported in either case.

There have been several incidents involving tow trucks in the city in recent months. Toronto Police were called to three incidents on the 401 over the course of two days in January, two of them involving gunfire.

