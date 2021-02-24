Police investigating after 2 tow trucks torched overnight in east end

Police are investigating after two trucks were torched overnight in Toronto’s east end.

Fire crews were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court, near St. Clair just before midnight where they found a tow truck up in flames.

FIRE:

Victoria Park Av + Parma Ct

11:47pm

– reports of a tow truck on fire

– police are on scene@Toronto_fire is on scene#GO347219

^lb pic.twitter.com/0r9iDI1H3g — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 24, 2021

Officers passed by a second truck fire while responding to the first, just a few hundred metres north on Victoria Park.

FIRE:

Victoria Park Av + Sunrise Av

11:52

– reports of a second tow truck on fire

– police are on scene@Toronto_Fire is on scene#GO347236

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 24, 2021

Both tow trucks are said to be independent operators – and sources tell 680 NEWS some kind of fire accelerant may have been used.

A connection between the two has not yet been confirmed by police.

There were no injuries not reported in either case.

There have been several incidents involving tow trucks in the city in recent months. Toronto Police were called to three incidents on the 401 over the course of two days in January, two of them involving gunfire.