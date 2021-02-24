Ontario reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops

Ontario is reporting 1,054 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Locally, there are 363 new cases in Toronto, 186 in Peel and 94 in York Region.

There were nearly 54,900 tests completed. That number is up significantly from the nearly 26,000 completed tests a day earlier. Testing numbers are typically lower earlier in the week following a weekend.

As testing numbers double from a day ago the test positivity rate is almost cut in half, down to 2.4 per cent from 4.2 per cent. Tuesday was the highest positivity rate the province has seen in two weeks. The province reported the lowest positivity rate since October, 2.1 per cent, on Friday of last week.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 602,848 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario reported 975 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average increases to 1,084 cases from 1,055 a day ago. The average has levelled off in the last week after consistently declining since Jan. 11, where it peaked at 3,555. One week ago the province reported the lowest seven-day average since Nov. 6.

The latest provincial numbers confirm 395 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK and nine cases of the B 1.351 variant first detected in South Africa. There are five additional B.1.1.7 variant cases from a day ago.

More details to come.