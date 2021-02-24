Loading articles...

New home sales jump 4.3% in January

Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 10:28 am EST

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Demand for new homes in the U.S. surged 4.3% in January as the housing market remains one of the strongest segments of the economy.

Last month’s increase pushed sales of new homes to an adjusted annual rate of 923,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That’s much stronger than the 855,000 economists were expecting. December’s new home sales figure was revised higher as well, from 842,000, to 885,000.

The median price of a new home sold in January slipped 346,400 but is still up more than 5% from a year ago. Persistent demand fueled by record low mortgage rates has pushed prices higher over the past year.

After a three-month spring slide due to the coronavirus outbreak, housing boomed in the summer and fall until a downturn in November. It appears to be surging again with the busy spring buying season approaching.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 403 ramp to Hwy 6 South. #EB403 #Ancaster
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Enjoy the Spring-like conditions today 🌷(Feb 24) It will be colder tomorrow! Today’s Guaranteed High is 7°C. Tomor…
Latest Weather
Read more