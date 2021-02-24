Loading articles...

National Bank reports Q1 profit up from year ago, tops expectations

Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 7:14 am EST

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada topped expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit rose more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago, boosted by growth across its business.

The Montreal-based bank says it earned net income of $761 million or $2.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31.

The result was up from $610 million or $1.67 per diluted share a year ago.

Provisions for credit losses totalled $81 million, down from $89 million a year earlier.

Excluding specified items, National Bank says it earned $2.15 per diluted share, up from $1.70 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.71 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NA)

The Canadian Press

