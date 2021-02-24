CP NewsAlert: Admiral Art McDonald steps aside as defence chief amid investigation

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Admiral Art McDonald has voluntarily stepped down as chief of the defence staff as he is investigated on unspecific allegations.

Sajjan says in a release that the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is doing the investigation.

Sajjan says he takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and continues to take strong action on any allegation of misconduct that is brought forward “no matter the rank, no matter the position.”

Sajjan says as of Wednesday he has appointed Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre as acting chief of the defence staff.

He says he will have no further comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Military investigators are probing allegations of sexual misconduct against Eyre’s predecessor, Gen. Jonathan Vance.

The Canadian Press