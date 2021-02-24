Loading articles...

California tops 50,000 virus deaths, including 806 in L.A.

Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 9:28 pm EST

Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported another 806 deaths from coronavirus during the winter surge, pushing California’s toll above 50,000, or about one-tenth of the U.S. total from the pandemic.

The county, which has a quarter of the state’s 40 million residents, said the deaths mainly occurred between Dec. 3 and Feb. 3. The Department of Public Health identified them after going through death records that were backlogged by the sheer volume of the surge’s toll.

Johns Hopkins University put California’s overall COVID-19 death toll at 50,890.

The grim figure comes just days after the U.S. recorded a half-million deaths.

While the nation’s most populous state has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., it is ranked 25th in the number of cases per capita because of its large population.

The death toll climbed precipitously amid a fall and winter surge that has begun to taper off as cases and hospitalizations drop. The state on Wednesday reported an additional 314 deaths.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:53 PM
Collision EB 401 east of Weston collectors blocking lane 3 from the left. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:54 PM
Thursday Forecast for #Toronto: A slick start with some icy spots. Pack the shades for the sun in the afternoon…
Latest Weather
Read more