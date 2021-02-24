Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bausch Health Companies reports fourth-quarter loss of US$153 million
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 24, 2021 8:47 am EST
Last Updated Feb 24, 2021 at 8:58 am EST
LAVAL, Que. — Bausch Health Companies Inc. reported a loss of US$153 million in its latest quarter as its revenue edged lower compared with a year ago.
The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 43 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of US$1.52 billion or US$4.30 per diluted share a year earlier then it saw a large one-time charge.
Revenue for the quarter totalled US$2.21 billion, down from US$2.22 billion.
Adjusted net income for the quarter was US$478 million, up from US$404 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
In its outlook, Bausch Health says it expects revenue for 2021 to be in a range between US$8.6 billion and US$8.8 billion.
Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2021 was forecast in a range from US$3.4 billion to US$3.55 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.